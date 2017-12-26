Watch DeAndre Hopkins’ Ridiculous One-Handed TD Catch Vs. Steelers

There have been a slew of highlight-reel touchdown catches this season, but the best of them all might have taken place in Houston on Christmas Day.

In the fourth quarter of the Texans’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, DeAndre Hopkins corraled his 13th touchdown catch of the season with a mindboggling grab. In the incredible play, Hopkins managed to tip the football to himself before gaining possession with one hand.

Somewhere, Odell Beckham Jr. is smiling.

It’s been a roller coaster season for the Texans, but Hopkins has been a consistent bright spot with his sensational play.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images