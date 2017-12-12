Watch Dion Lewis’ Spectacular One-Handed Catch On Touchdown Drive

Dion Lewis is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, and he put his receiving skills on full display in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 14 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rolled out to his right and fired a high-arching pass that at first glance looked like it would overshoot Lewis, but the speedy RB caught up with it and made a fantastic one-handed catch.

Wow, that’s impressive.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead finished the drive with a touchdown run that put New England up 7-6.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images