Watch Dwyane Wade’s 15-Year-Old Son Zaire Throw Down Thunderous Dunk

by on Sat, Dec 23, 2017 at 7:01PM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade

Zaire Wade still is a tremendous dunker.

The 15-year-old son of NBA star Dwyane Wade wowed some people back in November after video surfaced of him throwing down a pretty nice dunk following an alley-oop to himself. And he’s back at it again, putting down another sweet slam for a kid his age.

Take a look at his most recent display of athleticism:

Not bad.

Zaire is 6-foot-2 and currently is playing at the American Heritage School, a private school in Florida that has produced a slew of professional athletes (mainly in baseball) such as Deven Marrero and Eric Hosmer.

With a few years until he’s even off to college, it looks like he could have a pretty promising future in basketball.

