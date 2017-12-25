Watch Gordon Hayward Address Celtics Fans Before Christmas Day Game Vs. Wizards

Boston Celtics fans received a surprise Christmas gift before the Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Just before tip-off at TD Garden, Gordon Hayward jumped on the microphone at mid-court to wish Celtics nation a happy holidays, as well as issuing a since thank you for their continued support.

And to the surprise of no one, Hayward received a massive ovation following his address.

Here's Gordon Hayward walking easy after saying Merry Christmas to Celtics fans: pic.twitter.com/T4eXMDfj02 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 25, 2017

While there’s not much to take from Hayward’s brief appearance, it certainly is promising for Boston to see the star forward in good spirits and without any type of apparatus around his injured ankle.

Celtics fans, of course, would much rather see Hayward on the Garden floor in uniform rather than street clothes, but judging from his continued optimism, it sounds like there’s a chance that could happen this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images