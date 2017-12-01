Watch J.J. Watt Take His First Unassisted Steps Since Breaking Leg

Friday marked a step in the right direction for Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt suffered a broken leg in Week 5 and has spent the remainder of his season following surgery trying to rehab it to in order to be ready for team activities in May. Along the way he has posted his progress on Instagram, and things were trending in the right direction on Tuesday when he posted video walking on a treadmill.

He took a step further Friday, however, taking a few steps unassisted after showing off his intense scar at the beginning of the video.

We walkin!!!!!!! #OneDayAtATime A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Watt’s mobility is certainly some exciting news for the NFL given he’s one of the most dynamic and entertaining players in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images