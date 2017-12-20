Watch Kevan Miller, Zach Bogosian Drop Gloves For Fight In Bruins-Sabres

Kevan Miller is no stranger to dropping the gloves and fighting NHL opponents, and the Boston Bruins defenseman did just that Tuesday night in Buffalo.

Miller fought Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian in the first period, and it was a pretty entertaining bout.

Tune in to NESN and NESNgo to watch the Bruins take on the Sabres in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BRbFVsYu4h — NESN (@NESN) December 20, 2017

The fight took a while to get going, but Miller certainly threw and landed the most powerful punches.

This fight is Miller’s fourth of the season and first since Dec. 2 when he threw down with Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds.

Miller has posted five points (zero goals, five assists) in 29 games for the Bruins this season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images