Watch Northern Illinois’ Ridiculous Fake-Punt Attempt Vs. Duke In Quick Lane Bowl

Most people would agree that a vast majority of college football bowl games are useless.
The football team over at Northern Illinois University certainly does.
Trailing Duke 7-0 in the first quarter of the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, the Huskies were buried in their own 10-yard line on fourth down. After bringing out the punt team, with punter Matt Ference standing in halfway in the end zone, they put it all on the line and ran a fake punt.
Not great!
As you might imagine, the Blue Devils had zero trouble scoring, needing just three plays to extend their lead to 14-0.
Hey, can’t really fault the Huskies for at least trying given the game is absolutely meaningless.
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP