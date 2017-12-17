Watch Packers Go Race-Walking After Aaron Rodgers Throws First TD Pass

Aaron Rodgers’ return apparently put the Green Bay Packers in a celebratory mood.

Rodgers returned from his lengthy injury absence Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and the Packers quarterback made an immediate impact. With time winding down in the first quarter, Rodgers fired a touchdown pass to receiver Davante Adams to pull the Pack within one point.

After the play, Adams and some of his teammates busted out the old “race-walk” celebration. Check this out:

These group celebrations keep getting weirder.

So, where does this celebration rank among the NFL’s best this season? Tough to say, but it’s certainly not as good as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hide-and-seek performance, which still takes the cake.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images