Watch Panthers’ Damiere Byrd Score TD On Controversial ‘Butt Catch’

Forget about getting two feet inbounds, Damiere Byrd proved you only need to get two cheeks in.

The Carolina Panthers wideout made a 13-yard touchdown grab during the fourth quarter of his team’s 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Byrd initially was ruled out of bounds on the play, but was rewarded the touchdown after replay showed he got his butt down.

Check this out:

STILL have no idea what a catch is, this was ruled a TD after review when called incomplete pic.twitter.com/YYccOsBcp0 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 17, 2017

And here’s another angle:

And that was "Talkin' Cheeks🍑" with Mike Pereira pic.twitter.com/0lukfh4yl7 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 17, 2017

Talk about a cheeky touchdown.

Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium was full of bizarre plays. Brutally dirty head shots, mildly amusing touchdown celebrations and Babe Ruth-esque called shots — this game had it all.

