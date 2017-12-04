Watch Referee Take Out Falcons’ Alex Mack With Penalty Flag To Face

Alex Mack has made a career of battling massive defensive linemen, but it was an NFL official who got the best of the Atlanta Falcons center Sunday afternoon.

During the third quarter of the Falcons’ Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings, a referee threw a penalty flag at the conclusion of a Devonta Freeman run. Unfortunately for Mack, the laundry caught him right in his grill and promptly knocked him to his knees.

Check out the hilarious sequence in the video below:

Watch the left side of the screen… 😂 pic.twitter.com/kWRDb0MCcz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph was flagged for holding on the play, but it would have been painfully ironic had the infraction been a facemask call on Mack.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images