Watch Saints’ Marshon Lattimore Intercept Matt Ryan … With His Butt?

Whats up with everyone using their butts lately in the NFL?

Last week, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd used every inch of his derriere to score a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. And on Sunday, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan with — you guessed it — his butt.

Check this out:

Hey, whatever it takes.

Intercepting this ball honestly was a stroke a luck — an early Christmas gift, if you will. And speaking of X-mas, Falcons wide receiver certainly was in the holiday spirit when he arrived at Mercedes-Benz Superdome rocking a laughably ugly Christmas sweater.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images