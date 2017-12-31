Watch T.Y. Hilton, Jonathan Joseph Trade Punches In Texans-Colts Game

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans both have had frustrating seasons in 2017.

And those frustrations boiled over for two players Sunday afternoon.

During the third quarter the two teams’ Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton traded punches with Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph. Despite the heated exchange, neither player was ejected.

Check this out:

T.Y. Hilton vs Jonathan Josephpic.twitter.com/9q5fLtWljx — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 31, 2017

And here’s a longer look:

#Colts WR T.Y. Hilton and #Texans CB Jonathan Joseph are going at it punch for punch pic.twitter.com/jB24bWjzNw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2017

Both players received penalties after the play, but it’s hard to argue they shouldn’t have been kicked out for their actions.

Either way, this fight was a fittingly ugly conclusion to a couple of ugly seasons.