Watch Tom Brady Pancake (?) Jets Defender With Block On Brandin Cooks’ Run

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady can do it all.

He can throw the deep ball or thread the needle in between multiple defenders — and he can even block a little bit.

Up 14-3 in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots elected to run a reverse to Brandin Cooks, and the 40-year-old quarterback was there to lay a block (kind of) on former first-round pick Darron Lee to spring his wide receiver for a 12-yard gain.

Tom Brady with the block on the reverse, put his guy on the ground [technically] Brady is 40-years old.pic.twitter.com/JDzhlyY36x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2017

Now that’s an MVP-caliber block. Personally, we think Brady should get credited with a pancake block, since the defender technically went to the ground.

The Patriots scored on the very next play, as Brady hit Dion Lewis for a 5-yard touchdown pass to give New England a 21-3 halftime lead.

While his throwing ability might win him the 2017 NFL MVP, Brady’s willingness to try to throw his weight around at age 40 shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images