Watch Tom Brady Play Catch With Randy Moss During Pre-Game Warmups

They haven’t played together in seven years, but it looks like Tom Brady and Randy Moss still have a great deal of chemistry.

As Brady warmed up for the New England Patriots’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Miami Dolphins, Moss, who is a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” panel, stood on the sidelines watching his former quarterback get loose.

And as Brady noticed Moss all alone with not a defender in sight, he zipped a pass right into his former wideout’s chest.

Check out the nostalgic moment in the video below:

Brady and Moss put up historic numbers in their three-plus seasons together, most notably in 2007, when 23 of Brady’s 50 touchdown passes went Moss’ way. Moss’ 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007 still are a single-season NFL record.

And judging off of their effortless connection Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, it looks like Brady and Moss still could give opposing defenses nightmares.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images