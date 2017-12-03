Well, Someone Threw Another Sex Toy On The Field During Patriots-Bills

Things came to a head in Buffalo on Sunday.
The New England Patriots stuck it to the Bills at New Era Field, picking up a 23-3 victory in a game that devolved into a chippy, dirty affair. At one point, things took an inappropriate turn, as someone threw an object on the field that only can be described with two words: sex toy.
Check this out:
(Warning: The following video contains NSFW images and language.)
Well, that was what it was and it certainly wasn’t something else.
Here’s what wound up happening to the object in question:
Of course, this isn’t the first time a sex toy has found it’s way onto the field in Buffalo.
As you might recall, the very same thing happened last season when the Pats visited the bills.
We’re not sure why people bring these toys to the stadium, as it’s not like there’s any pleasure to be found when the Patriots play the Bills.
Although, this is Bills Mafia we’re talking about, the same group whose members severely hurt themselves by jumping through tables.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
