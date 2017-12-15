What LeBron James Apparently Said To Lonzo Ball After Cavs’ Win Vs. Lakers

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Lonzo Ball acquitted himself well in his first game against childhood idol LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard tallied 13 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

And after the game, King James imparted some wisdom on the rookie point guard.

James attempted to discreetly advise Ball by covering his mouth during their postgame conversation, but a hot mic from a foreign language outlet apparently picked up the exchange, so we no longer have to wonder if the two were talking about James’ plan to be a Laker after this season.

The video below comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

“Find your zone and just stay f—–g locked in,” James said. “The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day. It’s white noise to you. That’s all it is. All right? Let’s go.”

Pretty good advice from James. Few players in NBA history have undergone such intense scrutiny during their rookie year as James and Ball, so the 19-year-old should heed the words of the three-time NBA champion.

And who knows, maybe Ball will be throwing alley-oops to James this time next year.