Why Colin Cowherd Believes Bill Belichick Is ‘Putting Tom Brady In His Place’

Is Tom Brady’s head getting a tad too big for Bill Belichick’s liking?

One sports pundit certainly believes so.

During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd reacted to the news of Alex Guerrero, Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, being banned from the New England Patriots’ team plane, as well as being prohibited from standing on the sidelines during games.

While there’s no word as to who inflicted these rules on Guerrero, Cowherd seems to believe they were stemmed from Belichick with a clear motive in mind.

“This is Tom Brady being put in his place,” Cowherd said. “This isn’t the guru (Guerrero) being put in his place. This is Tom Brady being put in his place. And I’m team Belichick here. Tom has really gotten into Tom lately. Kale pajamas, mattresses that make you sleep like a prince. You know? A lot of Hollywood stuff. Eat this, do that, sit up there, push up there. No. I’m going to go with New England’s system, which won games when Tom was gone, with Matt Cassell and with Jacoby Brissett. And I like Brady, and he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen and I love his discipline. But here’s what all those mentors and psychics and gurus, here’s what they do: They attach themselves to successful people and they play to their vanity. They say things like Deepak Chopra said, ‘You are the universe.’ And Belichick Chopra says this, ‘You are replaceable.’ And those two don’t jive.”

Cowherd continued: “Here’s what I know about the Patriots’ system: they don’t play to anybody’s vanity. Here’s what I know about the Patriots’ system: there is no special treatment. Here’s what I know about the Patriots’ system that’s latest for 15 years: no access to outsiders. I’m team hoodie (Belichick) on this one.”

While there’s no denying Belichick is particular about his system, Cowherd’s logic seems a tad extreme. Guerrero still maintains an office near the Patriots locker room and he helps operate the TB12 Center, which is located adjacent to Gillette Stadium. Not to mention, it would be tough to “replace” Brady this season, especially considering how many critical injuries the Patriots have suffered.

The latest news surrounding Guerrero has led people to believe that there might be a rift between Belichick and Brady, but we have a feeling the coach-quarterback duo unequivocally are on the same page when it comes to what’s most important: repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images