Why Colin Cowherd Is Down On Celtics, Believes They’re ‘401(K) Of NBA’

Are the Boston Celtics playing it too safe?

Sure, the team might’ve held on to their assets a bit too long, but trading for Kyrie Irving and signing Gordon Hayward showed they’re all-in, right? Well, not in the world according to Colin Cowherd.

The ever-opinionated host of the “The Herd” took the airwaves Friday and, like many others, responded to Boston’s 102-93 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday by questioning the Celtics’ legitimacy. In Cowherd’s mind, the NBA is like a game of high-risk poker, and only the boldest risk-takers come out on top. The Celtics, meanwhile, are the “401(k) of the NBA,” a team that won’t achieve NBA affluence because they’re playing the long game.

Watch Cowherd explain himself in his latest soliloquy:

"The Boston Celtics are the 401K of the NBA… You're not winning NBA Championships with 401K's." — @ColinCowherd on why the Cavs are still kings of the East pic.twitter.com/ywqkkiVkbY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 22, 2017

You work on that take all morning, Colin?

Now, there might be some truth in Cowherd’s words, as even the most subjective of Green Teamers likely can admit the C’s aren’t close to championship-ready. Still, Boston definitely assumed some risk in parting with the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 draft pick for Irving, and their reported vigilance in acquiring Anthony Davis suggests they aren’t content with sitting back and betting the minimum.

