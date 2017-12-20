Why Cris Carter Believes Patriots Are ‘Average’ If Tom Brady Isn’t Great

The New England Patriots currently own the AFC’s No. 1 seed, meaning they’re yet again in position to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. By all accounts, they’re the Super Bowl favorites.

But Cris Carter believes this is a much different Patriots team than we’re accustomed to seeing, in large because New England’s defense has struggled at times this season and thus there’s an even greater emphasis on quarterback Tom Brady playing at an elite level.

Carter, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, even went so far as to say Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” that New England would be “an average football team” if Brady experienced any hiccups. He used the Green Bay Packers’ lack of success without Aaron Rodgers this season as evidence.

"Tom Brady cannot afford to take a hiccup, he can't take a breath. If he doesn't play great, this is just an average football team." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/6K56ldm0HP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 20, 2017

Brady likely will secure his third NFL MVP award this season, showing just how good and how important he’s been to the Patriots even at age 40.

