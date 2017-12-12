Why Donald Trump Reportedly Has Become ‘Disappointed’ In Tom Brady

It’s seemingly impossible not to keep tabs on Donald Trump, but the lack of attention from one of his notable pals apparently isn’t sitting well with the leader of the free world.

In a recent profile of Trump, the New York Times revealed that POTUS hasn’t been too thrilled with Tom Brady of late.

“Mr. Trump still takes shots at Mark Cuban, a fellow rich-guy reality star, and expresses disappointment that Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, has distanced himself,” the piece reads. “But he spends much of his time now puzzling over political options and wrestling with the terrifying responsibilities of the presidency.”

Trump frequently has boasted about his close friendship with Brady, but the Patriots quarterback never has equally vocal about their relationship. Brady did not attend the White House for New England’s Super Bowl LI celebration back in April, and he’s expressed disagreement with Trump’s “divisive” comments about NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

We doubt Brady currently is paying any mind to Trump, as a huge matchup with the AFC-leading Pittsburgh Steelers awaits the defending Super Bowl champions Sunday.

