Why Jason Whitlock Believes Patriots No Longer Are Super Bowl Favorites

Once again the New England Patriots lost in Miami, a place that has become a personal house of horrors for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

But is a 27-20 loss to the Jay Cutler-led Dolphins a sign that New England shouldn’t still be viewed as the Super Bowl favorite?

Well if you ask FOX Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock (please don’t) that’s exactly what it means.

The outspoken commentator and resident hot take artist took to the air during Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself” and explained, much to the disagreement of co-host Colin Cowherd, why the Patriots no longer are the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

“But no, I don’t think the Patriots are the Super Bowl favorites,” Whitlock said. “I don’t think they’re the best team in the NFL. I’m not sure if it’s Pittsburgh. I look over at the NFC and I see a bunch of teams that I think — from the (New Orleans) Saints to the (Los Angeles) Rams. I won’t even write off the (Philadelphia) Eagles with Nick Foles, and I certainly won’t write off the Minnesota Vikings. I think the favorite for the Super Bowl is in the best division in football, and it’s in the NFC.”

Now we know the Patriots just made Cutler look like a Pro Bowl quarterback, but it’s hard to see a team led by Foles, Case Keenum or Jared Goff being favored over New England in the Super Bowl.

As for the AFC, other than the Pittsburgh Steelers, is there really a team that can challenge the Patriots at home in the playoffs? Don’t even start with the Jacksonville Jaguars (looking at you, Rex Ryan).

While Brady and Co. looked pitiful Monday night against the Dolphins, it’s nothing we haven’t seen from the Patriots before. In three of their five Super Bowl-winning seasons, the Patriots have lost in Miami before going on to win the whole thing.

So it’s not exactly time to write off New England, Jason.

