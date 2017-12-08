Why Kevin Garnett Has LeBron James (Not Kyrie Irving) Leading NBA MVP Race

Kyrie Irving is performing at an MVP-caliber level with the Boston Celtics. But if the season ended today, would the star point guard deserve to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award?

According to Kevin Garnett, the frontrunner should be a certain former teammate of Irving’s.

During the latest edition of “KG’s Area 21” Garnett said that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, not Irving, is the real MVP two months into the season. Watch him make his case in the video below:

"Everybody is on Kyrie and I get it… I got @KingJames as my MVP." KG on who he would pick for NBA MVP if the season ended today. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/yM9c5kXiu6 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 8, 2017

“I’ve always said: as he goes, that team goes.”

Just an electrifying, scorching-hot take from the Big Ticket.

Now, Irving certainly is worth MVP consideration, but it’s tough to make a case for him over James and Houston Rockets guard James Harden. Consider these per-game stats:

— Irving: 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks

— James: 28.2 points, 8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks

— Harden: 31.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks

Irving gets extra points for leading a Celtics team that lost Gordon Hayward in its first game to an NBA-best 22-4 record. Still, his stats aren’t nearly as impressive as James’ or Hardens’.

Thumbnail photo via Ken BlazeUSA TODAY Sports Images