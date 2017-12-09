Why NFL Veteran Frank Gore Is Amazed By Jacoby Brissett’s Toughness

Since being traded from the New England Patriots to the Indianapolis Colts, Jacoby Brissett has spent a fair amount of time on the turf.

The 23-year-old has been sacked a whopping 47 times this season, the highest in the NFL. But he has kept his poise all season, turning in some respectable performances despite the team around him being an unmitigated disaster.

And that’s not lost on his veteran teammates.

Running back Frank Gore has been in the league since 2005, and has garnered respect around the league while earning five Pro Bowl selections.

So when he raved to ESPN.com about Brissett, it truly was high praise.

“He’s tough as (expletive),” Gore told reporter Mike Wells. “I forget sometimes that he’s so young, because for him to come in and do what he did and stay focused and his mind stays strong … I can tell he’s happy to be in this situation. To be the man even though he’s been taking a beating this season, he’s happy he’s gotten this opportunity to play and to show he can be a starting quarterback in this league.”

Brissett has been a fixture for the Colts, appearing in 12 games and starting 11. His touchdown to interception ratio — 10-to-7 — is certainly concerning, but he has rushed for 206 yards and passed for 2,572.

It’s a good thing he’s tough, too, because the weekly beatdowns he’s taking thanks to his offensive line likely won’t subside anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sport Images.