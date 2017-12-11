Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Tom Brady Is ‘Licking His Chops’ To Face Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep finding a way.

It hasn’t been easy, especially in recent weeks, but the Steelers have won eight consecutive games, including a 39-38 thriller over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Their most challenging test yet lies ahead, though, as they’ll face the Patriots in Week 15, with the AFC’s No. 1 seed on the line as long as New England takes care of business Monday night against the Dolphins in Miami.

The Steelers will host next Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots, who have won eight straight games ahead of Monday night’s clash with the Dolphins, but is Pittsburgh’s magic due to run out?

Shannon Sharpe explained Monday morning on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he believes Patriots quarterback Tom Brady must be “licking his chops” ahead of facing the Steelers.

"Thanksgiving was 3 weeks ago, and Joe Flacco carved up the Steelers like the Thanksgiving bird. If you don't think Tom Brady is licking his chops…" — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/Metcofs5aX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 11, 2017

Four of the Steelers’ last five wins have been by three points or fewer, and as Sharpe mentioned, they’ll be without linebacker/team leader Ryan Shazier, who suffered a scary injury in Week 13. It’ll be tough for them to continue their winning streak against the Patriots unless they clean some things up, especially with New England looking very impressive on both sides of the ball.

Tom Brady is playing at an MVP level, and the Steelers might simply be the next team he terrorizes after the Dolphins.

