Why Shannon Sharpe Has Problem With Tom Brady’s ‘Disrespectful’ Blowup

In all likelihood, the New England Patriots will move past Sunday’s sideline spat between quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels without any issues.

The argument occurred in the first quarter, the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-3 and Brady downplayed the freakout after the game, saying it’s “just football” and that he loves McDaniels.

But Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t help but wonder (in response to a tweet) whether Brady is held to a different standard when it comes to such emotional outbursts. Because while Brady’s blowup was widely considered a sign of competitiveness, there’s a chance Beckham (or someone else) would have been labeled “selfish” for a similar incident.

Shannon Sharpe seems to agree with OBJ’s take, explaining Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that excuses continue to be made for Brady when the veteran QB loses his temper.

“This is not an isolated incident. And we keep making excuses: ‘That’s just Tom being Tom. He’s just so competitive.’ Hell, everybody’s competitive. You don’t get to this level without being competitive,” Sharpe said. “For me, I do not believe that there is a guy currently playing — and let’s just keep it to sports — that he’s so well accomplished that he gets the right to be disrespectful. And Tom Brady was disrespectful.”

"Tom Brady was disrespectful. I just want one time to see Cam Newton blow up on the sideline at Mike Shula — I wonder what the narrative will be when that happens." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/Vgnm4qEPRv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 4, 2017

This wasn’t the only problem national pundits had with New England following Sunday’s game, as Rob Gronkowski’s dirty hit on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, which earned the Patriots tight end a one-game suspension, also caused quite a stir.

