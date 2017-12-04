Why Skip Bayless Believes Josh McDaniels Deserved Tom Brady’s Freakout

The New England Patriots’ 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field was far more eventful than the 20-point margin suggests.

Not because the Bills stood much of a chance against the Patriots, who’ve now won eight consecutive games after starting the season 2-2. But because a couple of incidents along the sideline had national pundits buzzing come Monday morning.

One incident, of course, involved Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who since has been suspended one game for delivering a late hit to Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. The other involved New England quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who had an intense argument that was reminiscent of Brady’s 2011 sideline blowup on then-offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Brady downplayed the heated exchange after the game, insisting it’s “just football,” and there’s little reason to believe it’ll be an issue moving forward. Opinions vary on Brady’s sideline behavior, but Skip Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes McDaniels deserved to feel the veteran QB’s wrath.

"Josh McDaniels deserved it because you can't show up Tom Brady, the greatest QB ever." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rrHHOAEd4x — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 4, 2017

Bayless’ colleague, Shannon Sharpe, took a different stance Monday, calling Brady’s freakout “disrespectful” and agreeing with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s assertion that other players would have been treated differently if they behaved in a similar manner.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images