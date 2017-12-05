Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Rob Gronkowski’s Suspension Is ‘Unacceptable’

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was suspended one game for his late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, and as far as Stephen A. Smith is concerned, the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

Gronkowski delivered an elbow to White, who was laying defenseless along the sideline, late in the Patriots’ 23-3 win over the Bills on Sunday at New Era Field. The cheap shot prompted an apology from both Gronkowski and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but the league still decided to hand down a one-game ban, which Smith believes is far too lenient.

“A one-game suspension to me is easily unacceptable,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” while discussing the controversial incident. “The fact that (Gronkowski), Bill Belichick and so many others know how wrong and how egregious it was only elevates that point.

“Two hundred and seventy pounds, launching yourself into the back of somebody’s neck who is absolutely defenseless, play is over, has no idea what’s coming towards him. To me, I think it’s unacceptable for anybody to say one game is warranted here … To me, it would be a minimum of three games that Rob Gronkowski should be suspended.”

Smith said Monday before the league announced the suspension that Gronkowski should be sidelined for “multiple games,” so his comments Tuesday really just reinforced his point that he’s not too pleased with Gronk’s behavior.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images