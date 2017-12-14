Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Steelers Will Defeat Patriots In Week 15

Who knew Stephen A. Smith was such a flip-flopper?

Earlier this week, the loud-mouthed co-host of ESPN’s “First Take” said he “didn’t like” the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances against the New England Patriots in Sunday’s marquee AFC matchup. However, Smith apparently has been drinking the Mike Tomlin Kool-Aid, as he now thinks the Steelers head coach will lead his team to victory against the Pats.

Watch Smith explain himself during Thursday’s episode of “First Take:”

Not really a ton of substance to that take. And, honestly, it doesn’t look like Smith is overly confident in his prediction.

He asserts that there’s no way the Steelers will sit back and play zone against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who’s beaten the Steelers in five of the last six games between the perennial AFC contenders. Except one problem: The Steelers always play zone against the Patriots, despite Brady’s annual dismantling of the scheme.

But hey, maybe this is the year Pittsburgh finally gets their act together.

