New England Patriots

Why Stephen A. Smith Really Doesn’t Like Steelers’ Chances Vs. Patriots

by on Tue, Dec 12, 2017 at 5:52PM
1,679

The New England Patriots are coming off a 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which their offensive line struggled, their defense failed to make plays and quarterback Tom Brady looked mortal.

Yet Stephen A. Smith is terrified about what the Patriots might do to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

The Steelers will enter Sunday’s crucial showdown against the Patriots having won eight straight games, but four of their last five victories have been by three points or fewer. Pittsburgh will need to clean some things up before facing New England if it wants to maintain the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots — and Brady, in particular — rarely play poorly two weeks in a row, so perhaps Smith’s trepidation about calling the Steelers the best team in the AFC is warranted despite Sunday’s clash taking place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team