Why Steve Kerr Believes Kobe Bryant Is ‘The Closest Thing’ To Michael Jordan

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan has become one of the fiercest basketball debates, but one NBA coach believes fans are comparing the wrong player to MJ.

Speaking during the Warriors’ shootaround before Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State coach Steve Kerr issued heaps of praise for Kobe Bryant, who will have both of his numbers retired by the Lakers during halftime of the game. While Kerr never exactly threw shade at James, he made it clear who he believes is the most comparable player to Jordan.

“Kobe is the closest thing to Michael,” Kerr said, as transcribed by UPROXX. “Everybody has been compared to Michael. LeBron has been compared to Michael. I don’t think LeBron is Michael at all. I think he’s a very different player, different mentality, mindset than MJ had. Kobe has the same mindset and mentality that MJ had. The assassin, the ‘I’m gonna rip your throat out with my scoring,’ low-post dominant, fade-away jumper, footwork. I thought Kobe’s footwork was one of the best parts of his game, probably the most underrated because everybody focused on his shooting and his athleticism. But his footwork got him open. That’s where he was so similar to Michael.”

It’s hard to argue with Kerr’s analysis of the similarities between Bryant’s and Jordan’s game. Not to mention, Bryant also is more on par with Jordan when it comes to championship success.

We wonder if James will use Kerr’s sentiment as bulletin board material moving forward, especially if the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors meet the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images