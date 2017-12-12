Will LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Play For Lithuanian Basketball Team For Free?

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball’s professional basketball careers will begin under unknown circumstances.

The Ball brothers have signed short-term contracts with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas, Ball family agent Harrison Gaines told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Big Baller Brand announced Monday night on Twitter.

It's not about the money for the Ball Brothers. They have a passion to play Basketball and to experience playing as pros was the Goal. They have accomplished this mission and are excited to be playing on the same team to top it off. The Big Baller way! pic.twitter.com/QOu6QCtMdf — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) December 12, 2017

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are expected to join the club in early January and remain there until the end of the the season, according to The Associated Press.

Whether they play significan minutes in Lithuania remains to be seen. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla doesn’t believe the Ball brothers will earn much money, if they make any at all.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball might not even be getting paid to play in Lithuania, per @franfraschilla pic.twitter.com/73JesaIyXF — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) December 12, 2017

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, the eldest of LaVar Ball’s three sons, took the traditional route to the NBA in 2016-17. LiAngelo and LaMelo are starting their respective paths together, but the odds of success appear to be stacked against them.