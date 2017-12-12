MLB Winter Meetings Day 2 Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

8:25 a.m.: Yu Darvish is considered by many as the top starting pitcher on the market, but don’t forget about Jake Arrieta. He certainly would help in the Phillies’ ongoing rebuild.

Phillies are considering Jake Arrieta. Not perfect match since they are a year from possible contention but many of their execs know him well from when they were with the Orioles. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2017

Arrieta is a Scott Boras client, however, and as you’d expect, the price tag is sky-high … or at least the asking price is. ESPN.com cited an MLB executive who said Boras is looking for a $200 million contract for the right-hander. The agent has also said publicly he hopes to secure a deal similar to the one the Tigers gave Justin Verlander in 2013: seven years, $180 million.

8:15 a.m.: The San Diego Padres haven’t had a winning season since 2010, but they do have some young talent and could be primed for a turnaround in 2018. If you add someone like Eric Hosmer to the mix, that certainly would help those efforts.

Padres, thinking big, remain strongly in mix for Hosmer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2017

7:40 a.m. ET: Monday in Orlando mostly was about the newest New York Yankees slugger.

The Yankees on Monday officially introduced Giancarlo Stanton, kicking off the annual baseball get-together. Other than that, though, there wasn’t much in way of player movement, but there was no shortage of rumors.

Which brings us to Tuesday. As the Yankees — who came within one game of the World Series — load up, and the two-time defending American League East champion Red Sox wait to strike, the rest of the AL East almost looks ready to start conceding already. There have been rumors about the Orioles taking calls on Manny Machado, and the Rays reportedly are getting plenty of attention centering around Chris Archer. Even the Blue Jays could sell off pieces, and former MVP Josh Donaldson likely would be a valuable trade chip.

Meanwhile, in the National League East, the Miami Marlins’ latest rebuild is in full effect, with outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna getting most of the attention.

Hopefully we’ll start to learn more Tuesday. Be sure to keep it right here, as we’ll be combing through the news and rumors to bring you all the latest with instant analysis throughout the day.

