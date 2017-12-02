World Cup: Can Mexico Beat Germany, Win Group F At Russia 2018?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup won’t be a breeze for Mexico’s soccer team.

The outcome of the 2018 World Cup draw created great angst Friday in Mexico because “El Tri” landed in a tough group, which includes reigning world champion Germany, Sweden and South Korea. Mexico is desperate to progress to at least the quarterfinals but likely will need to win Group F in order to avoid a top team in the round of 16.

The last thing Mexico wanted was a tournament opener against Germany, which will take place June 17 in Moscow. The teams met in the semifinals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations, with Germany coasting to a 4-1 win. If Mexico truly wants to join the elite nations, it must play better against Germany at World Cup 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images