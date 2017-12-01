World Cup Draw Live: FIFA To Set Groups, Schedule For 2018 Soccer Festival

10 a.m.: Vladimir Putin makes the opening remarks.

“Russia has a passion for football and have had many outstanding players over many generations,” Putin says.

“We know how to host our friends, as anyone who has visited Russia knows as a fact,” he adds.

10 a.m.: The World Cup 2018 draw is under way.

Expect plenty of pomp and circumstance before the serious business begins. Organizers also probably will include some musical acts.

It’s cool, though. We’ve waited three-plus years since the end of the last World Cup, so what’s another half hour or so?

9:30 a.m. ET: Soccer fans, it’s time to break out those calendars and pens.

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place Friday at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow. FIFA will sort the 32 qualified teams into eight groups of four, launching the unofficial sprint to the tournament, which will take place next summer in Russia. After two-plus years of World Cup qualifying, teams finally can start plotting their respective roads to glory once they find out the dates, venues and opponents in their group-stage games.

Germany enters the tournament as defending champion, and the other nations will try to unseat the four-time champion from its throne. Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France and Belgium are among the other favorites.

Former England striker Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will host the 2018 World Cup draw he draw. Soccer luminaries Pele, Diego Maradona and others also will assist with the draw, and Russia president Vladimir Putin is expected to attend.

The World Cup draw ceremony is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET and last around an hour.

Join us right here for the draw result and some instant reaction and analysis. Send your questions and comments to us on on Twitter:@NESNsoccer and Facebook: NESN Soccer.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/ USA TODAY Sports Images