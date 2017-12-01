World Cup: ‘Group Of Death’ Has Argentina, Croatia, Nigeria, Iceland In 2018

There’s more life than death in the 2018 FIFA World Cup groups.

FIFA conducted the World Cup draw on Friday, not only setting groups, matchups and schedules but also creating a number of intriguing storylines. Chief among them is determining which of the eight groups is the so-called “Group of Death” or toughest in the competition.

On this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Courtney Cox, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard join the debate and determine Group D — Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria — deserves the “Group of Death” moniker.

Watch the above video to see why Group D is the hardest at the 2018 World Cup.

You also can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images