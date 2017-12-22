WWE’s Vince McMahon Sells Stock In Wrestling; Is XFL Football Returning?

Is Vince McMahon ready for some more football?

That’s what sports-industry observers are wondering after the WWE CEO recently sold $100 million worth of shares in the wrestling-entertainment company in order to fund “Alpha Entertainment LLC,” a separate company he started in order to “explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes,” ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday, citing filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMahon’s sales roughly coincide with Alpha Entertainment’s pursuit of five trademarks related to the XFL, the football league he and NBC backed that played in 2001, but ceased operations after one season. The old XFL trademarks were relinquished between 2002 and 2005.

Alpha Entertainment’s new patent filings seek to trademark the XFL as a professional football league and also cover league merchandise. Alpha also seeks similar patents for the “URFL.”

These corporate machinations lead many to conclude one thing: the XFL or a similar league will soon come back from the dead.

