Xavier’s J.P. Macura, Cincy Coach Mick Cronin Get Heated In Rivalry Game

There is very little love lost between rivals Xavier and Cincinnati.

Another chapter was added in the hatred between the two college basketball teams — with other chapters including, most notably, a brawl in 2011 — when Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin had to be pulled out of the arena after going ballistic in the handshake line.

Reason being, Xavier senior shooting guard J.P. Macura.

During the game, Cronin said Macura told Cronin to “(Bleep) off” on three occasions. Following the game, something was said that sent Cronin on a tirade, only to get pulled away.

Here’s Cronin’s escort out after charging back toward the Xavier bench:

Afterwards, the postgame pressers for both coaches went about as expected.

As the Washington Post points out, there’s some troubled history for both Cronin and Macura.

Cronin once had to be restrained by players and coaches for losing his mind over a call during a game against UConn. And Macura has been arrested — and pleaded guilty — to having a fake ID at a bar, and pulling his pants down in said bar when he was underage. Both parties had also received technicals during the game.

Nothing quite like college hoops.

