Yankees’ Aaron Judge Expects ‘Fun Year’ With Giancarlo Stanton In 2018

Aaron Judge would be happy to return to work immediately.

The New York Yankees slugger revealed to The Associated Press on Thursday how excited he is at the prospect of playing alongside Giancarlo Stanton next season. The Yankees acquired Stanton this week from the Miami Marlins via trade, and their fans are thrilled about having last season’s home-run leaders in the in the same lineup.

“We’ve had a lot of acquisitions this offseason, and I don’t think we’re done yet,” Judge said. “We’re just adding not only great players but quality guys as well. I’ve gotten a chance to speak with Stanton. I saw him at the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. We’ve all seen what he does on the field but the kind of person he is and the value he will bring to this clubhouse, I’m looking forward to that. I’m excited for 2018. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Stanton and Judge both played right field in 2017, so the Yankees must figure out the best way to deploy them simultaneous. Yet, Judge seems more interested in learning the finer points of the position from Stanton than he is out-competing his new teammates.

“He’s an MVP,” Judge said. “You can learn a lot from a guy like that, just kind of watching how he goes through his normal routine. I’m just looking forward to being around him. He’ll blend right into this team. We’ve got a good chemistry in the clubhouse. He’s going to be a great fit for New York.”

The Yankees appear ferocious on paper but, of course, they must prove their worth when the regular season begins next spring.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images