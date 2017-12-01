Yankees Finished With Manager Interviews, Will Select From Group Of Six

The New York Yankees are making some progress in their search for a new manager.

The Yankees are no longer interviewing candidates for their managerial opening and will select from the six candidates they have already interviewed, according to the New York Post.

That list includes recent retiree Carlos Beltran and former Yankees infielder-turned ESPN analyst Aaron Boone. Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward are also in the mix, as is former Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge. Rob Thompson, who has been with the Yankees for 28 seasons and currently serves as bench coach is the final candidate to be considered.

Whoever is selected will be replacing Joe Girardi, who managed the team the past 10 seasons.

Also noted in the report, much to the chagrin of Jennifer Lopez, is that Alex Rodriguez never entertained the idea of interviewing for the position, though he was “engaged” about it by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Lopez tweeted yesterday she thought Rodriguez was a clear choice for the role.

With the field now narrowed, it is probably safe to assume the decision will be made at some point in the not too distant future.

