Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Throws Shade At Marlins On Instagram

Miami Marlins fans might not like Giancarlo Stanton’s parting shot as much as they did his moonshots.
The New York Yankees slugger appeared to throw shade at his former team Monday in an Instagram post he shared once his trade from Miami became official. After thanking the Marlins and Miami for embracing him, Stanton alluded to the organizational instability that has plagued the team through the years.
Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥 I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit 🗽
“I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there!”
Stanton hit .281 with an MLB-best 59 home runs and 132 RBI to claim National League MVP honors last season.
The Yankees acquired him from Miami in exchange for veteran second baseman Starlin Castro and a handful of prospects and are giddy at the prospect of adding him to a lineup, which already includes Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
