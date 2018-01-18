2018 NBA All-Star Game Rosters: Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Among Starters

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The starters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles were announced Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James received the most votes in the East, and therefore will be team captain. The other starters are Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

"I am truly appreciative of the fans of the NBA and the Boston Celtics for voting me in to this year’s All-Star Game as a starter. I am super proud that I can represent the Celtics in LA and looking forward to putting on a show." – @KyrieIrving via Celtics PR — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 18, 2018

There are no major surprises here. Embiid’s spot might cause some debate, as C’s forward Al Horford also was deserving, but the Boston star likely will make the roster as a reserve, anyway.

In the West, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry got the most votes and will be a team captain. Curry is joined as a starter by teammate Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis and forward DeMarcus Cousins.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in LA.