39 Things You May Have Forgotten About First Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl

While the New England Patriots’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX cemented their status as a bona fide dynasty, that game ranks a distant fifth among the team’s five titles in terms of entertainment value.

There was no last-second field goal, no miraculous interception, no historic comeback and no overtime. Just a rather unremarkable 24-21 victory to cap the first act of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era.

Don’t be fooled, though: There was plenty of drama in this one. With the Patriots and Eagles set to meet again in Super Bowl LII next Sunday, we dug up 39 things you might have forgotten about their 2005 matchup.

1. Deion Branch, not Brady, earned Super Bowl MVP honors, making him one of just six wide receivers ever to win the award. Of New England’s five Super Bowl titles, this was the only one in which Brady was not recognized as the game’s MVP.

2. Branch’s 11 receptions tied a Super Bowl record that has been broken twice since. Demaryius Thomas caught 13 passes in Super Bowl 50, and James White caught 14 last year in Super Bowl LI.

3. Had the Eagles won, Terrell Owens’ performance would have gone down in Super Bowl lore. After fracturing his fibula in mid-December and missing four games, Owens returned to action against the Patriots and caught nine passes on 14 targets for 122 yards in a losing effort.

4. You might remember Donovan McNabb throwing up on the field during one Eagles drive in the fourth quarter, but there’s no evidence that actually happened. McNabb himself has denied it on several occasions.

5. Puke rumors aside, the drive in question was one of the earlier examples of Andy Reid’s notoriously poor clock management. The Philly head coach chose not to go no-huddle down 10 with under six minutes remaining, and the Eagles took 3:52 to find the end zone. By the time they did, fewer than two minutes remained in the game.

6. McNabb’s 357 passing yards are tied for the fifth-most in any Super Bowl. Philadelphia gained just 45 yards on the ground.

7. Wide receiver Troy Brown played 21 snaps on defense for the Patriots.

8. Patriots cornerback Randall Gay, an undrafted rookie, led all players with 11 tackles.

9. Vince Wilfork was a Patriots rookie at the time. And he had hair!

Vince Wilfork was a rookie the last time the Patriots and Eagles played in the Super Bowl — and he had hair! pic.twitter.com/2PbpmiL8gL — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 23, 2018

10. Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell talked a bunch of smack during Super Bowl week, saying had “something for” Patriots safety Rodney Harrison.

11. Harrison had two interceptions in the game, including one with nine seconds remaining to seal the win. He and wide receiver David Givens both mocked the Eagles with arm-flapping celebrations.

12. Mike Vrabel, who earlier this week was hired as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, caught a touchdown pass from Brady. The linebacker also caught one in New England’s Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers the previous year.

13. Though this is remembered as the least dramatic of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories, the game was tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

14. New England was held scoreless in the first quarter, just as it has been in all seven of their Super Bowl appearances under Belichick.

15. Linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who had an interception, a sack and seven tackles in the win, suffered a stroke less than two weeks after the game that caused him to miss the first six games of the 2005 season.

16. This was the first — and, to this point, only — Super Bowl ever held in Jacksonville. Super Bowl LII will be the second held in Minnesota.

17. Belichick’s father, Steve, watched the game from the sideline — and got doused by Bill’s Gatorade bath. Steve passed away later that year on November 19, 2005.

18. This was the final game together for Belichick, defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, who shared a long embrace as the final seconds ticked down. Expect that storyline to resurface this week with current coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels both expected to leave for head-coaching jobs.

19. Belichick motivated the Patriots by reading off the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade plans during a pregame meeting.

20. Paul McCartney performed the halftime show. The NFL went with a conservative choice after the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake fiasco at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

21. This game marked the end of Ty Law’s stellar Patriots career. The cornerback was just a spectator, though, having suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 8.

22. Other Patriots players who also left before the start of the 2005 season included wide receiver David Patten, guard Joe Andruzzi and linebackers Ted Johnson and Roman Phifer.

23. Tight end Jeff Thomason, who had retired two years earlier and was working a construction job, signed a one-game contract to play for the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

24. Corey Dillon, who set a Patriots franchise record for rushing yards in a single season (1,635) in 2004 that still stands, scored a 2-yard touchdown to put the Pats ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

25. This Super Bowl win ran Brady’s postseason record to 9-0. He’d suffer his first playoff defeat the following season, with the Patriots losing to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

26. Philadelphia scored first on a second-quarter touchdown pass to tight end L.J. Smith. New England, which has trailed in each of the franchise’s nine Super Bowl appearances, didn’t run a play in Eagles territory until just before the midway point of the second quarter.

27. The Patriots’ first trip into the red zone ended with a Brady fumble.

28. The Eagles had three Pro Bowlers in their secondary (cornerback Lito Sheppard and safeties Brian Dawkins and Michael Lewis), and they held Brady to 236 passing yards on 33 attempts, his second-lowest yardage total in a Super Bowl.

29. The Patriots’ four takeaways (three interceptions, one fumble recovery) are their most ever in a Super Bowl.

30. Brown had a very nifty 44-yard punt return, which was called back for a holding penalty.

“The guys still talk about that one,” the wideout said in “America’s Game: The 2004 Patriots.” “Even though I didn’t score on it, it was one of the best ones that they’ve seen.”

Watching the America’s Game from the first Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl, and this was one heck of a punt return by Troy Brown (even though it was called back). pic.twitter.com/R9q3nWDhFE — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2018

31. Belichick ran to the wrong sideline during pregame introductions.

32. The Patriots’ championship hats were ugly as sin.

Has there ever been an uglier championship hat than the Super Bowl XXXIX one? pic.twitter.com/FUHFfR2cF3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2018

33. The four longest plays of the game belonged to the Eagles. The Patriots had just three plays of more than 20 yards and none longer than 27 yards.

34. Harrison, who had the best game of any defensive player, nearly picked off McNabb on back-to-back plays late in the first quarter. He broke up one pass at the goal line, resulting in an Asante Samuel interception that was called back due to a penalty away from the play, then intercepted one himself on the very next snap.

35. On the first play of the Eagles’ next possession, Gay had another potential pick bounce right off his chest.

Not the greatest sequence for McNabb.

36. Brady’s grandmother, Margaret, died during Super Bowl week at age 94. FOX Sports sideline reporter Chris Myers noted during the broadcast that the quarterback “felt badly that he was the only member of the family who was not able to attend the vigil.”

37. Phifer delivered the hit of the game.

I loved watching these old Patriots defenses. Look at Roman Phifer smoke Dorsey Levens to blow up this screen pass. pic.twitter.com/6m5iVvBNmg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2018

38. As seven-point favorites, the Patriots didn’t cover the spread. They’re 3-4 against the spread in Belichick-era Super Bowl appearances.

39. After this game, it took New England a full decade to win another Super Bowl. The Pats finally broke their drought when they beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NFL Films