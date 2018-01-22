A.J. Bouye Questions NFL Officiating After Jaguars’ Loss To Patriots In AFC Title Game

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — A.J. Bouye’s season has end at Gillette Stadium two years in a row, and this one is going to stick with him for a while.

The Jacksonville Jaguars held a 20-10 lead over the New England Patriots heading into the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but Tom Brady led a furious fourth-quarter comeback to grab a 24-20 win and boost the Patriots to their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Bouye, for his part, locked up wide receiver Brandin Cooks for most of the game, but he was flagged for a critical pass interference call before halftime that led to New England’s first touchdown.

After the game, the star cornerback did his best to not blame the officials for the Jags’ loss.

“I’m not going to say anything, I don’t want to get fined,” Bouye said after he was asked what the difference in the game was.

But, eventually, the star cornerback started pointing fingers at the guys in black and white.

“Barry (Church) made a great hit,” Bouye said, alluding to safety Barry Church’s hit on Rob Gronkowski. “I don’t think people understand, I’m checking my phone already for players in the league that understand the calls that they called as far as P.I.

“OK, we got the big hit on Gronk, we understand that, but they just got, what, about 80 — excuse me — about 50, 60 yards on one drive off of flags. I mean, they wasn’t doing nothing special.”

Then, when asked again about the hit on Gronkowski, Bouye really got going.

“I got a question, man,” Bouye said. “How do you — I looked at the film, I looked at the play on the board, and I see why he would call that with the helmet, but a few plays later you got (Danny) Amendola come headbutt (Tashaun Gipson) and they don’t call nothing. You got somebody trying to block me right on the snap, but you telling me to watch my hands and I’m trying to get off the block. You just got all this extra stuff, but y’all yet to call nothing on them.

“I don’t even know, what was it? The fourth down with (Stephon) Gilmore? I got a lot of respect for Gilmore, but we not even gonna look at that? Like I just don’t understand it, man. You going to let us play, but let us play all the way through, don’t pick and choose when you want to throw something. We out there competing … I just want to see, what’s the definition of a P.I.?”

In the game, the Patriots were flagged just one time, while the Jaguars were whistled for 10 penalties.