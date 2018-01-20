AFC Championship Game Preview: What To Watch For In Patriots Vs. Jaguars

Championship weekend is upon us. Let’s take a look at how the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars match up in the AFC Championship Game.

GAME DETAILS

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots finished the regular season 13-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, then dispatched the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in the divisional round.

The Jaguars, who hadn’t won more than five games in a season since 2010, went 10-6, won the AFC South and entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They edged the Buffalo Bills 10-3 at home in the wild-card round, then went on the road and stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning 45-42 to secure their first AFC title game appearance since the 1999 postseason.

INJURY REPORT

One very important player headlines this week’s list of banged-up Patriots. That would be quarterback Tom Brady, who injured his hand in practice Wednesday, did not participate in Thursday’s session, was limited Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Brady refused to address the injury or his playing status during a news conference Friday, replying “we’ll see” when asked if he plans to play.

Here was the beginning of Tom Brady’s press conference. Quickly made it clear he wouldn’t talk about the hand. pic.twitter.com/uCcTNLiqZn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 19, 2018

Losing Brady obviously would be a massive blow to the Patriots’ offense, but multiple reports have indicated he is expected to play through his injury.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, defensive tackle Alan Branch and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee also are listed as questionable for New England.

PATRIOTS’ OFFENSE VS. JAGUARS’ DEFENSE

Jacksonville’s defense will be the best unit New England has faced this season, bar none. The Jags have dynamic playmakers at all three levels, from Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue up front to Telvin Smith and Myles Jack at linebacker to the elite cornerback duo of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

The Jaguars can generate pressure without blitzing — a hallmark of teams that have beaten New England in the playoffs in the past — and Ramsey and Bouye are talented enough to erase any outside receivers not named Antonio Brown. They also lead the league in defensive touchdowns with eight, seven of which were scored by front-seven players.

The Jags have given up 40-plus points in two of their last four games, though, so it’s not like this defense is completely impenetrable.

As Warren Sharp of Sharp Football astutely explained this week, the Jaguars’ pass defense dominates against “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end on the field) but struggles against heavier offenses that employ two running backs or multiple tight ends. The Patriots use “21” personnel (two running backs, one of whom typically is fullback James Develin) more than any other team in the NFL and “11” less often than all but five teams.

Using these beefier packages should make the Jaguars to keep linebacker Paul Posluszny — easily the team’s weakest player in pass coverage — on the field. Look for the Patriots to target Posluszny, as him trying to cover James White, Dion Lewis or Burkhead would be a serious mismatch.

And if the Jaguars choose to take Posluszny off the field in these situations and insert their nickel package, their already suspect run defense (26th in the NFL) becomes even weaker. Lewis has rushed for 290 yards over the Patriots’ last three games to go along with 143 receiving yards.

As head coach Doug Marrone humorously remarked this week, the Jaguars also don’t have a clear answer to the question of how to defend tight end Rob Gronkowski, who earned first-team All-Pro honors this season. Steelers tight end Vance McDonald gashed the Jags for 112 yards on 10 catches last week, and he isn’t half the player Gronkowski is.

Long story short: The Jaguars’ defense is great, but the Patriots have options.

PATRIOTS’ DEFENSE VS. JAGUARS’ OFFENSE

The Jaguars’ defense garnered most of the headlines this week, but don’t sleep on New England’s, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL over the final 13 weeks of the regular season.

The Patriots shut down Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry and the Titans in the divisional round, holding them to seven points for much of the night before surrendering a second touchdown in garbage time. They sacked Mariota eight times and held Henry, who had set a career high the previous week with 156 rushing yards, to 28 on 12 carries.

Stopping the run again will be critical against a Jaguars offense that flows through rookie running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette, who topped 1,000 yards this season despite missing three games, rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers, and his success on the ground creates favorable situations for quarterback Blake Bortles, whose passer rating spikes nearly 30 percent when throwing off play action.

Bortles — one of the only NFL players whom opponents feel comfortable openly mocking — might be the biggest X-factor for Jacksonville in this game, which admittedly is a strange thing to say about a quarterback. If he continues to play the way he has throughout the playoffs — taking care of the ball, running effectively, completing the occasional deep ball — the Jags have a chance. If he reverts to the “trash” Bortles of years past, they’re cooked.

