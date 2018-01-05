Agent Of Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo Reacts To ESPN Patriots Report

Photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images

ESPN The Magazine published a piece early Friday morning that details a supposed rift within the New England Patriots’ organization.

The article hits close to home for agent Don Yee, who represents two of the main parties involved in the article, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former New England backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is described in the piece as “furious and demoralized” after owner Robert Kraft mandated that New England trade Garoppolo this season. The article also describes a scene where Garoppolo was locked out of Brady’s TB12 Center while seeking treatment. Brady is described as being “liberated” after Garoppolo was traded.

Yee released a statement to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote,” Yee said. “All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”