AHL Teams Played Game With No Fans, And It Was Actually Kind Of Cool

Aside from some natural hockey sounds, you could hear a pin drop in Bonjangles’ Coliseum on Wednesday.

That’s because the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) hosted the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders) in a game that featured absolutely no fans. Roughly six inches of snow dumped on the Charlotte, N.C., area, forcing the Checkers to bar fans from entering their facility.

But as you’ll see in the video below, the fan-less game actually was a sight to behold.

Tonight was fun. Thanks for following along and staying safe. #BehindClosedDoors2 pic.twitter.com/XCYaL3UJ52 — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 18, 2018

Despite the bizarre environment, the Checkers were focused on one thing: winning.

“It was a little different, but give (Bridgeport) credit, because they came out flying and outshot us 14-4 in the first period,” Checkers coach Mike Vellucci said after his team’s 4-3 win, via ESPN. “The game was so important that it doesn’t matter how many people (are( in the stands, and I think it just took us a while to realize that the game was that important.”

