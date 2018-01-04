Alabama Coach Obliterates 2017 Runner-Up Trophy During NSFW Hype Speech

Think you hate participation trophies?
Well, you’ve got nothing on Scott Cochran.
The Alabama strength coach clearly isn’t a fan of the runner-up trophy his team received after losing to Clemson in last year’s College Football National Championship Game. So, ahead of Bama’s national title game against Georgia on Monday, Cochran elected to destroy the runner-up hardware in an intense, expletive-laden motivational speech.
Check this out:
Wow.
Also, how about those two players going up and landing pillow-soft kicks on the trophy’s remains? Tough to figure out what they were trying to accomplish.
Hopefully the Crimson Tide beat Georgia, if for no other reason than to spare the efforts of the individuals tasked with making the runner-up trophy.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP