Alabama Player Proposes To Girlfriend On Field After National Championship Win

Bradley Bozeman perfectly shared the thrill of victory with the one he loves most.
The Alabama center proposed to his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter, on Monday night on the field at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. Their big moment came just minutes after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Television cameras were trained on Bozeman and Hegstetter when he popped the question.
Bozeman’s proposal stunned Hegstetter, who said “yes.”
“I’m still in shock,” Hegstetter said to Yahoo! Sports’ Dr. Saturday. “Really just so excited he’s getting a ring. I didn’t know I was going to get one.”
Bozeman elaborated on his proposal planning Tuesday during his appearance on “Good Morning America.”
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
