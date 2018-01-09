College Football

Alabama Player Punches Georgia Player, Then Appears To Go After Own Coach

by on Mon, Jan 8, 2018 at 11:31PM
Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for punching a Georgia player on special teams during the second half of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He was lucky to not be ejected from the game for the punch.

Brown was very upset on the sideline after the penalty, and he appeared to go after one of his own Crimson Tide coaches, too.

Alabama went into the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium trailing Georgia 20-10.

