Alabama Player Punches Georgia Player, Then Appears To Go After Own Coach

Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for punching a Georgia player on special teams during the second half of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
He was lucky to not be ejected from the game for the punch.
Brown was very upset on the sideline after the penalty, and he appeared to go after one of his own Crimson Tide coaches, too.
Check out the crazy scene in the video below.
Alabama went into the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium trailing Georgia 20-10.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
