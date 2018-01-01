Alabama Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch 2018 Sugar Bowl Online

Who’s ready for Round 3?
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers have split their last two matchups in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and they’ll meet again Monday in the second semifinal game of the 2018 College Football Playoff — the Sugar Bowl.
No. 1 Clemson has been dominant all season, losing just one game en route to its third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide were tripped up by rival Auburn in the final week of the regular season, but they grabbed the last spot in the playoff after undefeated Wisconsin fell to Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship Game.
If the first two meetings were any indication, this game should be a lot of fun.
Here’s how you can watch Alabama vs. Clemson online:
When: Monday, Jan. 1, at 8:45 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP